Stephen A. Smith Rips Trump On Affordability — Praises Dems For ‘Forcing’ Cost Issue

Outspoken sports commentator Stephen A. Smith ripped President Donald Trump for calling the affordability crisis a “con job,” and praised Democrats for “learning” from defeat and forcing Trump “to play ball” on the issue.

Trump has been fighting a battle over “affordability” since the Election Day bloodbath, insisting concerns over prices are a “con job,” and repeatedly claiming he’s already solved the issue. A raft of new new polls show Trump getting clobbered on the economy — but Trump continues to call the issue a “hoax” or a “con job.”

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Smith called Trump out for trying to ignore the reality of the issue and said Democrats have learned somewhat from their defeat last November:

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Nice to have you as a neighbor and at the table. STEPHEN A. SMITH: Thank you so much. Good to see ya. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: So it’s been a minute since you were here. Last time you’re here, it was six weeks into Trump 2.0, his second administration. And you had some some really sharp criticisms of Democrats in the election for having sort of lost touch with the issues the voters cared about. STEPHEN A. SMITH: Yep. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: How are you feeling now a year into Trump and what do you make of this discussion around affordability and him saying it seems like it’s a scam from Democrats? STEPHEN A. SMITH: Well, that’s rhetoric on his part. There’s nothing surprising or unpredictable about that. You could see that coming from a mile away because he has to say that right now because it’s an issue and a concern for the American people. And he wants to act as if there is no concern because everything he’s doing is just so beautiful and so marvelous and what have you. Leading up to the election, they did just that, and I thought they handed him the election as opposed to him actually winning it. Now they’re forcing him to play ball and figure out a way to beat them because they’re coming and they’re gaining some momentum. We’ll see what happens from there. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Yeah.

