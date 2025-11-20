Fox Anchor Delivers Devastating Trump Poll News With Side Dish of Positive Spin

Fox Business Network anchor Cheryl Casone delivered brutal Fox News poll numbers for President Donald Trump with a chaser of silver lining — or at least a nice try at one.

Trump has been fighting a battle over “affordability” since the Election Day bloodbath by citing a false claim about Walmart, insisting concerns over prices are a “con job,” and repeatedly claiming he’s already solved the issue.

A new Fox News poll underscores just how poorly that message is resonating, with Trump getting clobbered on the economy.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria, Casone delivered one of the more painful bullet points, along with what she presented as a counterweight:

CHERYL CASONE: Brand new Fox polling revealing affordability on the top of minds of Americans, with the majority having a negative view on the economy right now. So will the White House be able to provide some relief as we enter the holiday season? Well, take a look at where we’re at right now, new Fox News polls reveal who people feel is more responsible for the current economic conditions. 62% say it’s President Trump, 32% former President Biden. But here, look at this, guys, the cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner, it’s gone down! President Trump has about this. One feast for 10. Gonna run you $5.52 a person. Again, five percent down. So there’s some numbers for you.

For context, though, Trump has not cited the data to which Casone referred. The president has relied on a false claim about Walmart to insist concerns over prices are a “con job,” and claim he’s already solved the issue.

And the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Thanksgiving dinner survey describes the overall average price drop as “moderate” and a “mixed bag”:

The classic Thanksgiving dinner grocery bill is a mixed bag of savings and squeezes. Four of the items dropped in price this year – the main turkey dish, cubed stuffing, fresh cranberries and dinner rolls. However, five items – sweet potatoes, frozen green peas, a vegetable tray of carrots and celery, whole milk and whipping cream – rose in price. Pumpkin pie mix and pie shells remained virtually unchanged from 2024. Prices for ham, Russet potatoes and frozen green beans were added to the survey in 2018 to reflect a wider variety of Thanksgiving favorites. When including the additional items, the meal cost rises to $77.09, or $7.71 per person. The updated Thanksgiving dinner is virtually unchanged from last year – only 28 cents cheaper than 2024 – due to increases in all three additional ingredients.

