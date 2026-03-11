Ted Cruz Reveals Anti-Israel Activists Have Targeted Him With Images of Himself ‘in a Bikini’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) revealed on Tuesday that he had “seen many times an image of myself in a bikini with the flag of Israel” after being targeted by anti-Israel activists on social media.

During a speech at a Washington, D.C. conference on anti-Semitism, Cruz said, “I could tweet this morning, ‘Good morning,’ and hundreds of anti-Semitic responses would immediately fill my social media. Turns out, I’ve seen many times an image of myself in a bikini with the flag of Israel. I never knew that I looked quite fetching in a bikini.”

He continued, “And I will say there is virtue. Look, there are many lessons one can learn from President Trump, but one of the lessons is just to not give a damn. There is a power to fearlessness. There is a power to speaking the truth and letting the idiots say what they will.”

Cruz repeatedly attacked former Fox News host Tucker Carlson during his speech, and suggested that pro-Israel Republicans were losing the narrative to anti-Israel Republicans in the conservative movement.

The senator also condemned his Republican colleagues in the Senate for refusing to disavow Carlson over his rhetoric, suggesting that they were scared of receiving backlash for doing so.

“I believe Tucker Carlson is the single most dangerous demagogue in this country,” said Cruz. “And I’ll tell you, I’ve made the decision that I’m going to take him on directly.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

