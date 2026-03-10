‘Most Dangerous Demagogue in This Country’: Ted Cruz Unloads on Republicans Too ‘Scared’ to Denounce Tucker Carlson

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) launched a blistering attack on conservative pundit Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, branding the former Fox News host “the single most dangerous demagogue in this country” and accusing him of helping fuel a rise in anti-Semitism on the American right.

Speaking at a symposium on anti-Semitism hosted by National Review and the Republican Jewish Coalition in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, the senator warned that anti-Jewish rhetoric among young people was growing as he singled out Carlson as a central driver of the trend.

“I will say on the right, I have seen more anti-Semitism in the last 18 months on the Right than at any point in my lifetime,” Cruz told the audience. “A year and a half ago, I could not have imagined we would be here having this conversation. And it is growing. And it is gaining real purchase, especially with young people.”

He continued: “It is being spread by loud voices, the most consequential of whom is Tucker Carlson. I believe Tucker Carlson is the single most dangerous demagogue in this country. And I’ll tell you, I’ve made the decision that I’m going to take him on directly.”

The senator argued Carlson had helped amplify revisionist views of Nazi Germany and 20th century history through his podcast interviews he said platformed “crackpot professors.” He marked Carlson’s “descent” as having begun with an interview with podcasting historian Darryl Cooper in September 2024, a turning point he claimed began a trend of the conservative pundit promoting fringe claims about the Second World War.

Cruz also attacked far-right influencer Nick Fuentes, but warned Republicans were often quicker to condemn Fuentes than the more mainstream Carlson.

“Nick Fuentes is easy to denounce,” the senator said. “I actually think it’s a tell among a Republican politician if they’ll denounce Fuentes but are scared to say Tucker’s name. That tells you a great deal.”

The remarks came a day after Cruz took to his own podcast, The Verdict, accusing Carlson of “declaring war on President Donald Trump’s foreign policy” with his criticism of the administration’s Iran intervention. The pair have openly feuded for years.

Watch above via CSPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!