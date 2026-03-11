Rubio Leapfrogs Vance and Newsom to Become Betting Favorite to Win 2028 Presidential Race

President Marco Rubio? That’s the most likely outcome following the 2028 presidential election, at least according to one prediction market.

Rubio leaped ahead of Vice President JD Vance and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to become the betting favorite in the ’28 race on Kalshi Wednesday, which the site highlighted in an X post:

BREAKING: Marco Rubio is now the odds favorite to win the 2028 Presidency pic.twitter.com/Vh2iloi9fp — Kalshi (@Kalshi) March 11, 2026

Kalshi bettors now give Rubio a 19% chance of succeeding President Donald Trump, while Newsom and Vance both have an 18% chance.

The secretary of state is not the favorite on Kalshi’s rival Polymarket, though, where he has a 16% chance; Vance (21%) is the favorite on Polymarket, with Newsom behind him at 18%.

Vance remains the favorite on several gambling sites as well. DraftKings has Vance at +376 to win the 2028 election, meaning you would win $376 if you bet $100 on the vice president to win. Newsom is pegged at +426 and Rubio is at +488, while over on MGM’s site, Vance is seen as twice as likely to win, with his odds at +350 compared to Rubio at +700.

At any rate, Rubio’s stock appears to be rising as he has played a key role in Operation Epic Fury against Iran and Trump’s capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

And the president this week floated the idea Rubio could soon lead a “friendly takeover” of Cuba. Trump said Rubio is the best man to help Cuba move from its communist government to a more pro-USA regime, because the Cubans “trust” him and because he speaks Spanish, “which is always nice and always helpful,” he added.

Rubio has shied away from talking about potentially beating Vance to become the GOP candidate, telling Vanity Fair late last year “If JD Vance runs for president, he’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Trump is fascinated by the “Rubio or Vance?” question and “can’t stop asking” people about it. The outlet reported Rubio drew a louder cheer when Trump asked a room which of the two men they preferred to be the next president.

