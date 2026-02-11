‘This Is a Fiasco!’ CNN’s Elie Honig Despairs Over Fireworks-Filled Pam Bondi Hearing

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig called Attorney General Pam Bondi’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee a “fiasco” and “embarrassment to the Justice Department” as Bondi threw down with multiple lawmakers.

Honig joined Dana Bash on Inside Politics to discuss the hearing getting quite heated, especially on the topic of DOJ’s ongoing release of files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Honig, a former federal prosecutor, argued that Bondi prioritized insults and a war of words with lawmakers rather than getting across anything substantive on issues like Epstein, alleged widespread fraud in Minnesota, and more.

“This is a fiasco. I wish I had a nicer way to put it,” Honig told Bash.

He continued:

There are vital questions that the American public needs transparency, needs substantive answers on. Instead, what do we get? Accusations of Trump Derangement Syndrome, name calling, you’re a loser lawyer, this and that. I mean, coming from the AG of the United States in the U.S. Senate…did we get any meaningful clarity on the Epstein investigations on Epstein files? To your point, do the victims feel, to what you were saying earlier, like they’ve been given any transparency, any clarity on any of this? Have we learned anything new about what DOJ is doing to investigate in Minnesota? Have we learned anything new about the search warrant in Fulton County? Have we learned anything new about the fact that dozens of judges across this country have found that this DOJ lacks credibility? No, it’s been name calling. It’s been amateurish. It’s an embarrassment to the Justice Department what we’re seeing from Pam Bondi.

Bondi and lawmakers got especially heated over Epstein. At one point, Bondi blasted Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) as a “washed up lawyer.” She also said she refused to “go in the gutter” with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) after Jayapal urged her to apologize to Epstein victims in the room.

Watch above via CNN.

