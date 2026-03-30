Tim Burchett Warns Trump Against Ground Invasion of Iran: ‘A Lot of Republicans Don’t Support That’

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) warned the Trump administration against a ground invasion of Iran over the weekend, cautioning that “a lot of Republicans” would not support such an escalation of the conflict.

Asked on NewsNation Live whether regime change was likely to happen as a result of the Trump administration’s war against Iran, Burchett said on Sunday, “I firmly believe there is a chance for that, but the people of Iran are going to have to take the bull by the horns right here because we’re limited. I don’t think there’s a will for a ground conflict between America and Iran. I know a lot of Republicans don’t support that, and I know all the Democrats won’t support it.”

Pressed on whether a ground invasion of Iran would be “a red line for some Republicans,” the congressman replied, “I think it is, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”

“I think what we need to encourage, though, is our Middle East partners to engage if a land conflict does take place,” he concluded. “I think there’s a clear divide, though.”

Fox News host Joey Jones issued a warning to his former colleague at the network, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, over a potential ground invasion of Iran on Sunday.

“If you send our men and women into that country to kill our bad guys, to spill their blood because they deserve it, I’m going to have to agree with you on it. Just please do this,” Jones pleaded. “Don’t nation build, don’t win hearts and minds, don’t spread democracy.”

He urged, “Spill the blood of the evil people that deserve to die without our hands tied and without a PR campaign and get the hell out of there. That’s all we have tolerance for. That’s all that will work.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

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