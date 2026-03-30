‘Don’t Nation Build!’ Hegseth’s Former Co-Host Gives Blunt Warning on Potential Ground War in Iran – ‘Spill Their Blood’ Then ‘Get the Hell Out’

Fox News host Joey Jones issued a blunt warning to President Donald Trump and his former network colleague, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, on Sunday.

On Fox News’ The Big Weekend Show, co-host Jones – a former Marine who worked with Hegseth at Fox News – warned that public “tolerance” for a protracted ground war in Iran was low, before suggesting that U.S. troops should “spill their [enemy’s] blood” and then “get the hell out of there.”

Jones’ comments were made as thousands of U.S. troops, including Marines and paratroopers, were deployed to the region, with reports indicating up to 10,000 additional personnel could be positioned within striking distance of Iran.

“I’m going to say this, I’m very torn on this, completely, personally torn on this because I sat beside Pete Hegseth for years on a couch on Fox & Friends when they needed me,” said Jones. “I’ve had a lot of conversations with him before he was confirmed as Secretary of War. I know what’s in his heart and in his experience.”

He continued:

I’ve also watched President Trump for more than a decade now being a president who’s said “no new wars,” “no forever wars,” and backed that up – killing [Iranian General Qasem] Soleimani with a missile, taking out [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro, Operation Midnight Hammer. The track record is there – ending ISIS in weeks! Alright? So the track record is there and I don’t think he’s changed. I don’t think he’s owned by [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu. I do think there are complexities to this that you’re going to get criticized over.

Pivoting to a direct and blunt appeal to Trump, Hegseth, and senior military leadership, Jones then delivered a word of caution.

“But I am going to say this, President Trump, Pete Hegseth, General [Dan] Caine, and the rest of the generals. If you send our men and women into that country to kill our bad guys, to spill their blood because they deserve it, I’m going to have to agree with you on it. Just please do this,” the Fox News host pleaded. “Don’t nation build, don’t win hearts and minds, don’t spread democracy.”

He advised, “Spill the blood of the evil people that deserve to die without our hands tied and without a PR campaign and get the hell out of there. That’s all we have tolerance for. That’s all that will work.”

Jones concluded by drawing parallels to past conflicts, warning, “We won every battle in Iraq and Afghanistan. We lost the war because our politicians don’t have a spine. Don’t be those people.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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