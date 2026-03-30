IDF Released ‘Photoshopped’ Image of Journalist Wearing Military Clothes After Blowing Him Up, Fox News Reports

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a “Photoshopped” image of a journalist wearing military clothes after killing him in an airstrike last week, according to Fox News.

Reporting on the Saturday strike, which killed three Lebanese journalists, Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported:

Three Lebanese journalists were killed, including Ali Shuaib, who worked for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar television network. The IDF accused Shuaib of operating as a member of Hezbollah’s Radwan forces and included a photo of him wearing a military uniform. When asked by Fox News about the source of the photo, the IDF responded, quote, “Unfortunately there isn’t really a picture of it, it was Photoshopped.”

After Shuaib was killed in the Israeli strike, the IDF boasted on social media that the journalist had been “ELIMINATED” in a post which included a picture of him wearing military clothing.

“ELIMINATED: For years, Ali Hassan Shaib operated as a Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorist under the guise of a journalist,” claimed the IDF. “Turns out the ‘press vest’ was just a cover for terror.”

🔴ELIMINATED: For years, Ali Hassan Shaib operated as a Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorist under the guise of a journalist. Turns out the “press vest” was just a cover for terror. pic.twitter.com/24F7MJ3Yth — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 28, 2026

The killing was also celebrated by Alex Gandler, an Israeli diplomat and the spokesperson for Israel’s embassy in the United Kingdom.

“Ali Shuaib was no journalist, he was an intelligence asset with a camera. Operating under the cover of Al-Manar, Hezbollah’s own television network, he functioned as part of the organisation’s propaganda and intelligence machinery,” said Gandler.

“Reporting from the front line in real-time, he did not merely document events, he shaped them. His elimination underlines a simple but often ignored reality: Within terrorist organisations, ‘media’ is not independent, it is operational.”

Just last week, a CNN photojournalist was put into a chokehold by an IDF soldier after the network’s crew was detained by Israeli forces during a news report in the West Bank.

“We’re journalists. What are you doing?!” shouted CNN’s Cyril Theophilos as he was wrapped in a chokehold and assaulted.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a record 129 members of the press were killed in 2025, with “Israel responsible for 2/3 deaths.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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