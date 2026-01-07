Tom Homan Wants No Part of Kristi Noem’s Conclusion About ICE Shooting: ‘Let the Investigation Play Out’

White House Border Czar Tom Homan appeared to split from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s conclusion about the shooting of a woman by an ICE agent, Wednesday, urging an investigation to fully play out.

“The investigation has just started,” said Homan after CBS Evening News host Tony Dokoupil asked the border czar to respond to a video of the shooting. “I’m not gonna make a judgment call on one video when there’s a hundred videos out there. I wasn’t on the scene, I’m not an officer that may have bodycam video. It’d be unprofessional to comment on what I think happened in that situation. Let the investigation play out and hold people accountable based on the investigation.”

Dokoupil replied, “I think many members of the public are calling for the same thing and so they’re confused. Maybe you can help me understand how the Department of Homeland Security could conclude so swiftly that this is, quote, ‘an act of domestic terrorism.’ That this woman, quote, ‘weaponized her vehicle.’ By the very same standard you describe, this investigation is just getting started.”

“That’s a question for Homeland Security. I’m the border czar,” shot back Homan. “What good is it to do right now to pre-judge the facts of what happened without giving law enforcement professionals, whether it’s the FBI or the local police there, give them time to look at all the videos, talk to all of the witnesses, talk to the officers, and make an educated decision on what occurred today?”

He concluded, “That’s what needs to happen. I’ve been a cop since 1984, and it’s a process we must go through.”

Noem’s Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Wednesday claiming that the woman shot by the ICE agent had “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.”

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots,” the statement continued. “He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

Video footage of the incident appeared to show the woman driving towards an officer, who then opened fire, killing the driver. Critics have argued that the officer used excessive force.

Watch above via CBS.