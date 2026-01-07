AOC Slams ‘Pervert’ Jesse Watters After Telling Off Fox News Host’s Producer

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told off a Jesse Watters Primetime producer who invited the congresswoman to go on the Fox News program. Shortly after, she called the host “a pervert.”

Outside the Capitol on Wednesday, Johnny Belisario approached Ocasio-Cortez to extend an invitation from Jesse Watters. It went as well as one would expect. The video was captured by Pablo Manríquez of Migrant Insider and posted by Acyn Torabi of MeidasTouch.

“Would you join him?” Belisario asked.

“He has sexualized and harassed me on his show,” she replied. “He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric.”

“That’s not true, Congresswoman,” the producer protested.

“It is true,” AOC responded, “because he accused me sleeping– of wanting to quote, unquote, sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman? Thank you.”

The lawmaker abruptly walked away.

In October, Watters said he thinks “AOC wants to sleep with” Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. The day before, Ocasio-Cortez called Miller a “clown” and falsely alleged he is 4’10”.

Shortly after the encounter, Ocasio-Cortez quote-tweeted the video.

“You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both,” she wrote. “Good luck!

During AOC’s dustup with Miller in October, Watters defended the White House official and called him a “sexual matador.”