CNN’s Kaitlan Collins grilled border czar Tom Homan over the lack of body cameras during two fatal shootings by ICE agents in Maine and Texas.

Collins joined Jake Tapper on The Lead on Tuesday, where they showed footage of Collins’s confrontation. Collins noted the lack of body cameras and growing calls for more transparency from ICE following the shootings in Biddeford and Houston. Homan blamed Democrats for the delay in agents using body cameras.

He said:

When the Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security, I was up on the Hill as part of the negotiating team to reopen the government, and they wanted body cameras. There was $120 million in the budget they were holding up to buy those body cameras. Now since the Big Beautiful Bill passed, now the Reconciliation Bill, the body cameras have been ordered. There’s a deployment schedule on the books.

“Don’t you see that to be extremely urgent, given right now we do not have video of these situations beyond witnesses?” Collins asked Homan.

“As soon as they had funding, they bought them,” Homan said.

“But it’s been two months since April,” Collins noted about the funding.

“It would have been a lot quicker,” Homan said, blasting Democrats again.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero, 26, was shot and killed in Biddeford, Maine earlier this week after an agent claimed he was “fearing for public safety” after Guerrero allegedly tried to flee the scene.

Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was also shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston. Officials claimed the suspect tried ramming an agent with his vehicle during a traffic stop, something the family and a lawyer representing the other men in the vehicle at the time have disputed.

CNN previously reported, citing a source familiar with the situation, that ICE is ending traffic stops as part of its deportation efforts.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement after the shootings that “body cameras have been deployed to more than half the field offices, with the remaining half to receive them in the next 60 days.”

Watch above via CNN.

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