Trump Hails Iran Deal as ‘Complete Victory’ From ‘Every’ Standpoint in First Interview

President Donald Trump hailed his newly agreed ceasefire with Iran as a “complete victory” from “every standpoint” in his first remarks following the halt in fighting, striking an “upbeat” tone despite questions over the terms of the deal.

Speaking in a brief phone call with Sky News journalist Mark Stone — just hours after the ceasefire was announced — the president said: “It’s great… it’s very good.”

He told the journalist that “we’ve done everything we wanted to do militarily,” before declaring the outcome “a ‘complete victory,” not only in military terms but “in every other sense as well.”

The call, which Stone said lasted around 90 seconds, came after Trump reportedly accepted a 10-point framework tied to a two-week delay in further escalation, stepping back from earlier threats that “wipe out” the entirety of Iran’s “civilization” if the regime failed to comply with his demands.

Pressed by Stone on the apparent gap between Washington’s position and Iran’s published terms, which include demands such as the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from the Middle East, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of sanctions, Trump rejected the premise outright.

“You don’t know what the points are. You don’t know what they are. I do know what they are,” the president said, insisting that “they’re very good points” and that “most of them have been fully negotiated already.”

Trump also warned that the ceasefire could quickly unravel if talks falter, saying: “If it isn’t good, we’ll go right back to it very easily,” in an apparent reference to renewed military action.

The ceasefire brings to a pause more than a month of conflict, with early signs indicating that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz may resume, a key concern for global energy markets.

Despite the high stakes, Trump’s tone in the call was notably “upbeat” according to Stone.

“It’s a good night,” Trump said before ending the call. “We’ve got a ceasefire, a complete victory.”

Watch above via Sky News.

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