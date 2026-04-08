Jimmy Kimmel Mocks ‘Dementia’ Trump For Chickening Out After ‘Threatening a Civilization With Death’

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a pattern in President Donald Trump’s negotiating tactics on Tuesday night, mocking the president after he abruptly announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran mere hours after warning he would “wipe out” the country’s “whole civilization” if it failed to meet his demands.

Trump warned early Tuesday he would wipe out the “whole civilization” of Iran by 8 p.m. E.T. that night, threatening to bomb power plants unless Tehran agreed to “fully open, without threat” the Strait of Hormuz. Hours before the deadline, however, the president announced a “double-sided ceasefire” lasting “two weeks,” citing a “10-point proposal from Iran” as a basis for talks.

Airing after the developments, Kimmel couldn’t resist taking aim during his opening monologue on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Another crazy day here in the United States of America. Probably the most dangerous episode of the celebrity president yet. Today it was D-Day. In this case, the D stands for dementia, but it was D-Day today,” he began, as the

Mocking Trump’s incendiary and profane threats issued since Sunday, he added, “Realize this is the same man that was just bitching about losing the Nobel Peace Prize. Now he’s threatening a civilization with death.”

“He went from Mahatma Gandhi to General Zod like that,” the host joked, clicking his fingers.

Kimmel continued to riff that it had been “the TACO Tuesday of all TACO Tuesdays,” in a jibe at the acronym Wall Street executives have used to weather market chaos: Trump Always Chickens Out.

But it was a familiar pattern that Kimmel then focused on, the president’s decision to extend his deadline, arguing it mirrored previous high-stakes ultimatums that were later softened or abandoned.

“This is how it goes, every single time,” he said. “Trump says something insane. He says, ‘I’m going to kill everybody tomorrow at 5 p.m.’ We all freak out. Then he’s like, ‘You know what, actually, I’ll kill everyone in two weeks.'”

“Then we relax, and then he forgets he ever said it in the first place,” Kimmel added. “And maybe the worst part, we know he’s bananas, but maybe the worst part of all this is how relaxed the congressional Republicans are about it. Now he threatens to annihilate a civilization. They’re like, ‘Well, you know how he is. He’s a big talker. He yaps!’ And it’s always two weeks. He’s like a conscientious employee. He always gives two weeks notice.”

The comedian then ran back several clips of Trump’s rhetoric, including repeated promises during his presidency to deliver an announcement “in two weeks” for plans that never materialized.

“I’ll add another ‘two week’ to the reel because it’s ‘two weeks,'” Kimmel quipped.

Watch above via ABC.

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