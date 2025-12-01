Trump Jabs at Female CBS Reporter During MRI Grilling After Vowing to Release Scan Results

Reporter: Governor Walz called for the release of your MRI results Trump: They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect. If you want to have it released, I’ll release it. Reporter: Can you tell us what they were looking at? Trump: For what?… pic.twitter.com/gnEeGzJeyZ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025

President Donald Trump lashed out at a CBS News journalist who pressed him on his recent MRI scan during an Air Force One gaggle as pressure mounts for the White House to clarify what, exactly, the president was tested for.

Returning to Washington on Sunday night, Trump was grilled on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s call to release last month’s MRI results, a demand the Democrat issued after the president labeled him “seriously retarded” online.

Trump insisted the imaging showed nothing alarming, telling reporters: “They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect. If you want to have it released, I’ll release it.”

But when CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked what part of his body had been scanned, Trump swerved into attack: “I have no idea. It was just an MRI. It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it,” he said before pointing at her: “I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing.”

The president then abruptly ending the exchange: “Goodbye everybody” – pointing at another female reporter and saying, “you too!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in October that Trump underwent “advanced imaging” during a routine physical and was in “exceptional physical health,” but has repeatedly declined to specify what the scan targeted.

Sunday’s clash adds to a widening pattern. In recent days, Trump has called one CBS reporter “a stupid person,” labelled a New York Times journalist “ugly” over a story about his stamina and told a Bloomberg correspondent to “quiet, piggy.”

