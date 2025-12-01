Fox News Dropped from Trump’s Media ‘Hall of Shame’ After Network Protests

Fox News has been dropped from President Donald Trump’s debut media “Hall of Shame” over the weekend after the network protested that the White House misidentified a reporter as one of its own.

The White House launched the official site on Friday, naming and shaming major news outlets and journalists it claims have twisted coverage of Trump and his handling of a controversy involving six Democratic lawmakers. The move marks one of the administration’s most direct efforts yet to air its grievances against the media and to publish them under the presidential seal.

The page greets visitors with the banner: “Misleading. Biased. Exposed.” It then singles out the Boston Globe, CBS News, and The Independent as “media offenders of the week,” alleging the outlets misrepresented Trump’s response after Democrats released a video urging service members not to follow “illegal orders.”

According to the Washington Post, however, Fox News was also listed on the page, but for the work of a journalist who is not employed at the network.

A Fox News spokesperson told the newspaper that the criticism was “misdirected.” After the network raised its objection, the White House removed Fox News from the list.

An “Offender Hall of Shame” expands the campaign further, listing the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, and others, each tagged with categories such as “bias,” “malpractice,” or “left-wing lunacy.”

A running leaderboard currently places the Washington Post in first place.

The administration’s new site arrives amid mounting legal and rhetorical attacks on the press. The roster of “media offenders” even includes CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes — the same journalist Trump dismissed as a “stupid person” at a Thanksgiving press conference.