White House Defends Trump Calling a Reporter ‘Piggy’: ‘Have to Be Able to Take’ It

The White House on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump for calling a reporter “piggy” onboard Air Force One over the weekend after the journalist asked a pointed question about Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, Trump told Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, “Quiet, quiet piggy,” as she pressed him on the Epstein Files. The full video of the exchange was released on Monday.

“Mr. President. What did Jeffrey Epstein mean in his emails when he said ‘You knew about the girls?’” Lucey asked Trump.

“I know nothing about that. They would have announced that a long time ago. It’s really what did he mean when he spent all the time with Bill Clinton, with the president of Harvard. You know, Larry Summers, whatever his name is. And all of the other people he spent time with. Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. But, he also saw strength, because I was president,” Trump replied.

As Trump continued to blast the Democrats, Lucey interjected, “If there is nothing incriminating in the files–”

Trump cut her off and fumed, “Quiet, quiet piggy,” as he turned to another reporter for a question on Venezuela.

MS NOW’s senior White House correspondent Vaughn Hillyard reported that the White House released a statement on the exchange as the video went viral on social media.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take,” said the White House.

Watch the exchange above.