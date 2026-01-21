Trump Slams Euro Leaders to Their Faces in Davos Rant: ‘They Don’t Wanna Stare Me in the Eyes’

President Donald Trump slammed European leaders to their faces during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

During his speech, Trump spoke about his tariffs and pushback from Switzerland. The president bragged that after Switzerland protested a 30% tariff, he raised it to 39%, later lowering it back down after protests from the country’s leaders and companies like Rolex. He accused European countries of “taking advantage” of the United States in trade and argued tariffs were the only way to even the global playing field.

He said:

I was paid visits by everybody. Rolex came to see me. They all came to me, but I realized and I reduced it because I don’t want to hurt people. I don’t want to hurt them. And we brought it down to a, you know, lower level. Doesn’t mean it’s not going up, but we brought it down to a lower level. But they pay now, the tariff. But I realize that we have many places like that where they’re making a fortune because of the United States. Without the United states, they wouldn’t be making anything. Think of it, Switzerland made $41 billion on us.

Trump declared the United States is keeping “the whole world afloat” and called out European leaders directly, pointing them out in the crowd and somewhat jokingly accusing them of being too scared to even look at him.

The president said:

I realized in that conversation that the United States is keeping the whole world afloat. Many places, I could give you six, seven places just in the people in this little area. I know every one of them. They’re sort of — they’re looking down. They don’t want to see me and they don’t want to stare me in the eyes. But they’re taking advantage of — everybody took advantage of the United States.

