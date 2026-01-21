Preisdent Donald Trump made a brutal gaffe during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday by repeatedly mixing up Iceland and Greenland.

In an awkward 90-second portion of his lengthy address to economic titans from around the world, the president mentioned Iceland four times when he very clearly seemed to be referring to Greenland — which he is trying to acquire.

“I’m helping Europe, I am helping NATO, and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” Trump said of NATO allies.

Trump repeated his error one minute later — as part of an attack on NATO.

“I don’t know that they’d be here for us,” Trump said. “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money.”

It is the second time Trump has made the mistake in as many days. During a Tuesday news conference at the White House, the president said, “Iceland, without tariffs, they wouldn’t even be talking to us about it. So we’ll see what happens.”

The president did make news in the topic of Greenland during his speech in Switzerland. After repeatedly being coy about whether he would use force to acquire Greenland, Trump stated definitively that he will not do so.

