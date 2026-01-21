‘They Called Me Daddy!’ Trump Disgorges Paternal Boast Live on World Stage

President Donald Trump bragged at a worldwide press conference that people in Europe “called me Daddy” until he tried to seize Greenland, which he switched to calling “Iceland.”

Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

One passage included an aside about Europeans calling him “Daddy,” and the claim that NATO would not be there for the U.S. if we were attacked (NATO joined the U.S. in retaliating after 9/11):

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And I’m dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe. I’m deal with President Zelensky, and I think he wants a make a a deal. I’m meeting him today. He might be in the audience right now.

But they got to get that war stopped, because too many people are dying, needlessly dying. Too many souls are being lost. It’s the only reason I’m interested in doing it.

But in doing, I’m helping. Europe, I’m helping NATO and I’ve– until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me!

They called me “Daddy,” right? The last time?

Very smart man said “He’s our daddy He’s running it!”

I was like running it I went from running it to being a terrible human being.

But now what I’m asking for is a piece of ice cold, and poorly located that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection.

It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades.

But the problem with NATO is that we’ll be there for them 100 percent, but I’m not sure that they’d be there for us if we gave them the call.

“Gentlemen, we are being attacked. We’re under attack by such and such a nation.”.

I know them all very well. I’m not sure that they’d be there. I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they would be there for us.

So with all of the money we expend, with all the blood, sweat, and tears, I don’t t know that they’d there for us.

They’re not there for on Iceland. That I can tell you. I mean our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money.