Republican Lawmaker Urges Trump to Release ‘Pretty Wild’ Alien Files: ‘Let America Decide If We Can Handle It’

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) called for President Donald Trump to release all government files on UFOs and aliens during an appearance on The Big Weekend Show on Fox News on Sunday, with the Tennessee conservative saying he’s been briefed on some “pretty wild” stuff.

Co-host Tomi Lahren asked the lawmaker before he left what he would rather discuss — Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) facing claims of sexual misconduct and rape, or UFOS.

He chuckled over Swalwell and gave her a quick answer.

“That’s targeted, they held that back for a while. Everybody has talked about that stuff, I don’t know if it’s true or not,” Burchett said.

He then moved onto the aliens.

“It’s not about little green men, it’s not about about dadgum flying saucers,” Burchett started of by saying. “It’s about what are we spending tens of millions of your dollars on when some alphabet agency tells me they don’t exist and then again, another department within that department tells me they do exist.”

Burchett continued:

Just tell me American public. It’s like I told President Trump — peel back the layers of that onion, let America decide if we can handle it. I think we can handle it. I have some ideas about what it is, I’ve been briefed on some things and yeah, they’re pretty wild. And I think America needs to know that stuff, and we need to know what the heck were spending the money on to study.

His appearance on Fox News came a few days after he told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith he’d been briefed on some wacky alien files — but that it did not resemble the movie “Independence Day.” He also wondered whether it was a “psyop” to drive more money to certain government agencies.

Aliens have been a hot topic recently following ex-President Barack Obama saying aliens are real. “But I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51,” Obama said earlier this year.

Obama’s answer irritated President Donald Trump, who said the former POTUS should not have talked about it.

“He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told Fox News afterwards. “I don’t know if they’re real or not… I can tell you he gave classified information. He made a big mistake.”

Soon after, Trump said he was ordering the government to release files on UFOs and aliens.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!