Trump’s New NASA Boss Says He’s ‘Gonna Build’ a Base on the Moon

President Donald Trump’s new administrator of NASA, Jared Isaacman, told Fox Business on Thursday that he intended to build a base on the moon in the coming years.

“My first day on the job, I am in the Oval Office as President Trump signs America’s space policy, America for superiority in space,” Isaacman told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria. “Now, my responsibility is on the, again, the civil peaceful side to it. What are we doing about it? We’re returning to the moon. We’re returning to the moon and we’re going to stay. We’re gonna build a lunar base.”

He continued, “And next up is Artemis II, which is America’s moon rocket, it’s right behind me, 8.8 million pounds of thrust, we’re gonna send four astronauts around the moon in a matter of weeks, safely back to Earth, and then we’re gonna set up for missions every year, again in ’27 until ’28, when we land on moon, and again, this time to stay.”

“We’re doing the other things. We’re going nuclear power on propulsion in space so some day you can see American astronauts plant stars and stripes on Mars,” Isaacman went on. “So this is kind of our role that we fulfil here at NASA. We’re pioneering, ensuring American leadership in the high ground of space. Then you’ve got Space Force. They’re the ones that are standing out in the hill. They’re looking out for everyone here on Earth, and then you’ve got looking out farther into space as NASA kind of leads the way.”

Isaacman, an ally of billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, took over as administrator of NASA in December.

While President Donald Trump had initially nominated Isaacman to serve as NASA administrator back in December 2024, he withdrew the nomination in May 2025 following his explosive public feud with Musk before renominating him in November of that same year.

