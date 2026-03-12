Fox’s Dana Perino Confronts Trump Cabinet Secretary Over Tanker Tweet: ‘That Wasn’t True, It Caused a Lot of Market Disruption’

Fox News’ Dana Perino confronted Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday over a tweet that falsely claimed the U.S. Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.’s ongoing conflict with Iran.

On Tuesday, Wright declared that President Donald Trump was “maintaining stability of global energy during the military operations against Iran.”

“The U.S. Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets,” he announced before deleting the tweet. Multiple outlets subsequently reported that that wasn’t true, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed as much.

Perino asked Wright about the error on Thursday’s edition of America’s Newsroom:

PERINO: My last question for you is there was the X post the other day that came from the Department of Energy that talked about a ship safely going through the Strait of Hormuz. That wasn’t true. It caused a lot of market disruption, people lost some money. That tweet was deleted. As the secretary of energy, what have you done to make sure that that doesn’t happen again? Are you going to personally approve those posts? WRIGHT: Yes, I will. And yeah, that is a miscommunication in our department. I take full ownership of that as the person in charge of the department. Very unfortunate. It will not happen again.

Watch above via Fox News.

