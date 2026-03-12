James Carville Says Trump Ceremony Was Like Message ‘Directly’ From God Approving of His Trump Hatred: ‘I Am Executing Thy Will’

Democratic strategist James Carville doubled down and rejected calls from those around him to apologize for a video where he openly prayed for the ability to hate President Donald Trump more.

In a Wednesday video for Politicon, Carville addressed a previous message that made waves on social media in which he admitted to having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and said he hoped it got worse.

“You’re right, I got Trump Derangement Syndrome. I hate the motherf**ker. And you know what? I don’t wanna get rid of it. I don’t wanna get better. I wanna get worse. I wanna hate him more. I pray to God in heaven,” Carville said in the original video.

The longtime Democratic strategist said there has been no exact divine intervention since his video, but he does feel “validated” after watching Trump at a dignified transfer ceremony for soldiers killed by an Iranian drone in Kuwait.

“Some serious people… some of them actually care about me, family members, clerics, and they said, ‘Look, James, you just went too far. You have to go out, you have to apologize for this. You know, we respect that you don’t like him, but you can’t use Jesus and motherf**ker in the same sentence,'” Carville said, claiming he took criticism of his comments “to heart.”

He added, however, that watching the dignified transfer in Delaware was like a message from above endorsing his Trump hatred.

Carville said:

And then, as if to validate me, and I do believe in science, I think the Lord God so approved of what I was doing, that Donald Trump goes to Dover, Delaware… God sent you there, and He made sure that you didn’t take your hat off, because everybody in the world instinctively — you know this, I know this — maybe we’re walking down the street, and there’s a funeral procession coming, we immediately stop. We take our hat off. We don’t even know the person in the hearse, but it’s a matter of respect. If we’re in our cars, we pull off to the side of the road. When he didn’t do that, that was God telling me, “James, you are right.” I took this, sir — maybe God is not a sir — I take this, dear Lord, as a message directly to me.

Carville then circled right back to letting his true feelings about Trump be known.

“I’ll use any and all language at my disposal to share with you how deeply I detest Donald John Trump in a way that I didn’t ever — I never ever thought I could hate another human being with the passion and the depth that I hate f**king Donald Trump, understand that,” he said. “Lord, thank you for your intervention. Thank you [for making] all of the people that attack me, some who love me, understand that I am executing thy will on this earth.”

Watch above via Politicon.

