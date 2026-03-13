Vance Gets Asked Flat Out If He and Trump Have a ‘Philosophical Difference’ On Iran Attack

Vice President JD Vance was asked flat out on Friday if he and President Donald Trump have a “philosophical difference” over the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in Operation Epic Fury.

Vance took questions from reporters before boarding Air Force 2 and was asked, “Mr. Vice President, the President said earlier this week that you had a philosophical difference with him, that you were less enthusiastic about the onset of this war. Is that true, and what is your opinion of how it’s going?”

“Well, I think, you know—again, I answered this question earlier. I’m sorry about that, Taylor. You asked this question earlier. When you’re thinking about a major decision like this, the way the President makes these decisions is he talks to a lot of people,” Vance replied, adding:

Obviously, we’re thinking of various ins and outs, various options—what this looks like, how to accomplish our goals, what our goals should be. And I think it’s important for the President of the United States to be able to have that conversation with his team without his team running their mouths to the American media. So part of what makes our national security team so cohesive is that we all trust each other and we all have a very free exchange of ideas. I’d like to keep that going.

Vance, who is a close ally of Tucker Carlson, took questions earlier in the day following a speech on the economy in North Carolina and offered a similar answer, “I hate to disappoint you, but I’m not gonna show up here and in front of God and everybody else tell you exactly what I said in that classified room.”

“Partially because I don’t wanna go to prison, and partially because I think it’s important for the president of the United States to be able to talk to his advisors without those advisors running their mouth to the American media,” he said.

https://x.com/FoxNews/status/2032529836221092078

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