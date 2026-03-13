CNN’s Paula Reid Says Jeanine Pirro’s Heated Presser Looked Like ‘An Audition’ for Pam Bondi’s Job

On Friday, CNN’s chief legal correspondent Paula Reid said on-air that D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s heated presser looked like “an audition” for Attorney General Pam Bondi’s job.

Pirro’s fiery appearance before reporters happened just before Reid’s comments on Friday, as she reacted to the breaking news that subpoenas against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had been squashed by an “activist” judge, emphasizing that she plans to appeal the decision after launching the investigation in the first place.

U.S. District Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg wrote in his opinion, “The Government has produced essentially zero evidence to suspect Chair Powell of a crime; indeed, its justifications are so thin and unsubstantiated that the Court can only conclude that they are pretextual.”

“Overall, I think what I take away from that press conference,” said Reid, “is the fact that Attorney General Pam Bondi, we know, is on thin ice with the White House and with the President.”

“The U.S. attorney is a very smart lady, she knows what’s in this opinion — that appeared to be an audition for the top job at the Justice Department, because we know that President [Donald] Trump is very frustrated. He has expressed frustration with prosecutors at the Justice Department that they have not been able to successfully prosecute his political adversaries,” Reid continued.

“The judge in this opinion accuses the U.S. Attorney’s office of using this subpoena to pressure Powell to either resign or comply with the president’s desire for lower interest rates,” Reid noted for added context.

“Here, you see [Pirro] come out defiant, scolding reporters for asking some very reasonable questions. And that is the kind of prosecutor that President Trump wants to see in his Justice Department. But I will note, overall, they have not been successful,” highlighting cases against former FBI head James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“It’s unlikely this will be successful either. But there she is showing the boss she’s at least trying,” concluded Reid.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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