Trump Proclaims Iran Will Give US What It Wants — or Hegseth Will ‘Finish ‘Em Off’

President Donald Trump said negotiations to end the war with Iran are going “very well” – but if they suddenly go sideways, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is ready to pummel the country.

Trump shared an update on the deal talks on Wednesday during a televised cabinet meeting. When a reporter asked the president if he could estimate what “yard line” the deal was on in football terms, Trump opted against channeling his inner Bill Belichick.

“They are starting to give us the things that they have to give us, and if they do, that’s great,” Trump said. “And if they won’t, then the man on my left is going to finish ’em off.”

He was referring to Hegseth, who was sitting to his immediate left.

The reporter then asked if Trump could offer a time frame on when the war would end. Trump said it would happen “quickly,” but that he doesn’t like talking about timing too much.

“The problem is, every time I mention a time frame — for instance… we’ve been doing this for a few months,” Trump said. “Vietnam lasted 19 years. Korea lasted eight years. Afghanistan lasted many years. They were all many, many years. And we’re into it for a few months. And I read about you, people like you, [saying] ‘What’s taking so long?'”

He then talked about the American troops who were killed during Operation Epic Fury.

“We lost 13 souls, 13 great people. [I] met the parents, great people. Uh, and it’s a terrible thing. But 13. If you look at the war casualties and the deaths and wars for Vietnam and all that, they lost hundreds of thousands of people in numerous of these wars,” Trump said. “We’re very cognizant of that. We want to lose very few, we want very few to be injured. We’re very, uh, we’re very careful. But war is war. War is dangerous.”

Trump’s comments come a few days after he said a deal would be announced “shortly.” The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Iranian state TV said the country had received a draft of a preliminary deal, but the Trump administration “quickly dismissed” the report.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters earlier in the meeting that the U.S. was not budging on its position that Iran can never develop a nuclear weapon, among other points the U.S. is working to hammer out.

Watch above via CNN.

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