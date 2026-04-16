Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) threw down at a Thursday hearing, with Kennedy accusing the congresswoman of lying about his past statements about Black children.

During a Thursday House hearing, Sewell confronted Kennedy about past comments on Black children being over-medicated and needing to be “re-parented,” something Kennedy flat-out denied, saying multiple times he had no clue what Sewell was talking about.

The comments in question were made during an episode of the Earn Your Leisure podcast where Kennedy railed against the effects of pharmaceuticals, processed foods, and screen-time on children.

“Every Black kid is now just standard put on Adderall, SSRIs, Benzos, which are known to induce violence,” he said. “And those kids are going to have a chance to go somewhere and get re-parented — to live in a community where there’ll be no cellphones, no screens. You’ll actually have to talk to people.”

Sewell made reference to “wellness farms,” which Kennedy talked about in the podcast as his “Peace Corps” mission. Kennedy said he would start these “rehabilitation facilities” in rural areas and they would treat people of all ages dependent on legal or illegal drugs.

Kennedy did not recognize the comments as coming from him when Sewell referenced them. The congresswoman claimed Kennedy was pushing for Black children to be separated from their families by the federal government, something Kennedy denied.

“Mr. Secretary, you’ve all ready admitted that you are not a board-certified physician and you’ve already admitted you did not go to medical school. Have you ever reparented or parented, I should say, a Black child?” Sewell asked.

“I don’t even know what that phrase means, and I doubt that I said it,” Kennedy shot back.

Check out the exchange below:

TERRI SEWELL: In a 2024 broadcast interview, you suggested that Black children on ADHD medication should be re-parented. You said every Black kid is now just standardly put on Adderall, SSRI, Benzos, which are known to induce violence and that those children are going to have to go somewhere to get re-parented. There is a lot to unpack in that comment. I know that you’ve already answered several of the questions I was going to ask and so I’m just going to rephrase them. Mr. Secretary, you’ve all ready admitted that you are not a board-certified physician and you’ve a ready admitted you did not go to medical school. Have you ever reparented or parented, I should say, a Black child? ROBERT F. KENNEDY Jr.: I don’t even know what that phrase means, and I doubt that I said it. SEWELL: Just a yes or no answer. KENNEDY: I doubt that I said that phrase. SEWELL: You absolutely said it. KENNEDY: How can I answer something I didn’t say? SEWELL: You absolutely said it. KENNEDY: Well, I’d like to hear the recording. I don’t even know what it means. SEWELL: I don’t either. That’s why I’m asking. So to be clear, you’re not a doctor, you have no medical degree, and you have no formal medical training. You have never parented a Black child. KENNEDY: 24 of the 26 HHS Secretaries have not had medical degrees. SEWELL: This is my time. And I say to the chairman, I want to reclaim my time. So you are not a doctor, have no formal medical training, and you’ve never parented a Black child, and yet you are suggesting that the federal government should take black children away from their families and re-parent them, and send them off to some wellness farm instead of providing them with evidence-based medical care? KENNEDY: You’re just making stuff up. SEWELL: I am absolutely not making this up. Mr. Secretary, in your opinion, what factors should the federal government consider when reparenting a black child who has been on ADHD or ADD [medication]? That’s rhetorical, sir. KENNEDY: I have no idea what you’re talking about, congressman. I don’t know what re-parenting means. SEWELL: I don’t either! But you said that. KENNEDY: I did not say that.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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