Jim Acosta Urges ‘Collective Action’ From Mainstream Media Against Trump: ‘Stand Up For Decency’

Ex-CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta called on the mainstream media to take “collective action” and “stand up for decency” in response to President Donald Trump ripping reporters and calling them names.

Acosta, during an appearance on MS NOW on Saturday morning, made it clear he was still disgusted with the president saying “quiet, piggy” to Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey earlier this month. He said any boss who spoke to a female employee that way would be fired, so it was not okay for the press to just sit back and take it.

“Other folks in the press in the room should speak up in that moment and say, ‘Mr. President, that is not appropriate,'” Acosta said. “And, you know, double down on the questions that were asked. ‘Why didn’t you answer that question? Why are you resorting to personal attacks? Why can’t you take the heat? What’s going on here?'”

He continued, saying, “I think the only solution to all of this is collective action.”

Acosta said the major newspapers and networks need to send a letter to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, saying that if the president does not stop mocking journalists, the media will stop going to Oval Office press events and traveling aboard Air Force One.

“You can have Fox and all these other sycophantic outlets covering you, but we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to take a break for a while until you clean up your act,” Acosta recommended they tell the White House.

Acosta shared his game plan a few weeks after Trump went viral for ripping Lucey, after she interjected during a question about files related to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Trump was ripping Democrats when Lucey interjected, “If there is nothing incriminating in the files–”

Trump cut her off and fumed, “Quiet, quiet piggy,” as he turned to another reporter for a question on Venezuela.

Leavitt defended the president soon after, saying he was “frank, and open, and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs.” She added that was “frankly a lot more respectful than” how former President Joe Biden dealt with the media.

And in semi-related news, Rosie O’Donnell told Acosta on his YouTube show on Friday that she was sickened by the White House press corps allowing Trump to verbally “rape” female reporters.

