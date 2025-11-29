MS NOW hosts Jonathan Capehart and Eugene Daniels were visibly shocked hearing about FBI Director Kash Patel’s travel and an apparent nickname some colleagues utter behind his back.

On Saturday’s The Weekend, former FBI special agent Christopher O’Leary joined the table where he gave a scathing review of Patel of the head of the FBI. Capehart referenced a New Yorker report on Patel. According to the story, Patel used the Justice Department’s Boeing 757 to attend UFC fights, hockey games, and other events.

“Is he actually at work?” Capehart asked after reading a portion of the report.

“I’ll tell you this is a nickname that I’ve heard he’s being called from agents within the FBI. He’s the Make-a-Wish director,” O’Leary said.

Both Capehart and Daniels looked on in stunned silence as O’Leary went on about Patel’s travel and use of military aircrafts.

The FBI has backed Patel’s jet use, noting he legally pays a reimbursement for the flights, though he’s still faced bipartisan backlash.

“So he flies to see [Alex Ovechkin] score the winning goal on a 757, a jet that it is used for the render safe mission, on the ready to dismantle a nuclear bomb if it is found in the United States. He goes to UFC fights, he goes to the Boondoggle Ranch during a government shutdown for four days. He goes to a golfing outing in Scotland with his buddies.”

O’Leary argued the planes being used have specific military purposes.

“They’re not intended for going to see your girlfriend sing the national anthem,” he said.

O’Leary continued:

Let’s piece this together that one week he flies up to New York so he can stand on the podium and steal the spotlight from all the agents and assistant U.S. attorneys who worked the the gambling fraud case and with the NBA. He then flies to Happy Valley to see his girlfriend sing the national anthem at a wrestling match, then carries on to Nashville, and from there goes to the Boondoggle Ranch, which couldn’t be more appropriately named, during a government shutdown, spends four days there doing exotic hunting while government employees are not getting paid, while American citizens are not getting the services that they should get.

