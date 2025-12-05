Trump Drops Weird Election Lie Rant Smack in Middle of Christmas Tree Festivities

President Donald Trump dropped a rant about his false claims of a rigged election right into the middle of his speech at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump made their way to the Ellipse for the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday night in what appears to be Trump’s first visit to the site since the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that preceded the Capitol riot.

Several minutes into the speech, Trump launched into a riff on the election lie that inspired the events of that day, and for which he pardoned every offender:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. Beautiful words. With the birth of Jesus, human history turned from night to day. His word and his example call us to love one another, to serve one another, and to honor the sacred truth that every child is specially made in the image of God. For 250 years, think of it, our country is 250 years, this is a big year. I’m so happy that our presidency was delayed. Otherwise, I’d be sitting home watching television, not being invited. I would be extremely upset. (LAUGHTER). And remember, we have not only the 250 years, but we have this is a big one. We have the World Cup and we have the Olympics coming up all within this four-year period. See, if they didn’t rig the election, I would have been sitting. Can you imagine? I wouldn’t have any of them! And I probably wouldn’t have been invited! I would have been very upset by that. But America has stood tall in part because millions of our citizens have heeded that call…

Trump has spent years falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him and/or “stolen” from him, despite the fact that Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party and dozens of court decisions — and despite consistent mockery even from some allies.

