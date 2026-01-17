‘What Do You Have Against Homosexuals?’ Fox News Hosts Shocked By Minnesota Protestors Exposing ICE Agents on Grindr

The hosts of The Big Weekend Show on Fox News were shocked and disgusted to learn that anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota were using Grindr and other dating apps to “expose” ICE agents.

Fox News highlighted a Saturday report from the New York Post on “lefty TikTokers” who are calling on their comrades to “get those d*ck pics and selfies and share them widely,” as one user put it.

That same TikTok user told her “gay friends in Minneapolis on Grindr” to be on high alert for ICE agents “because you know that [the app is] blowing up right now with all of the visitors from out of town and I bet you could get some pretty good info.”

Another user urged her fellow anti-ICE Minnesotans to send screenshots of agents on Bumble and other dating apps; she said she was compiling a folder full of details on ICE agents and needed as much ammo as she could get.

The Big Weekend Show showed clips of those women making their pleas before getting the panel’s reaction.

“Are they trying to shame federal agents who may be homosexual? They always bring their own arguments full circle—” co-host Joey Jones started to ask before Fox News contributor David Webb jumped in.

“Let me ask the left — what do you have against homosexuals or somebody whose gay if they happen to be in law enforcement?” Webb asked. “You gonna out them?”

Webb said Minnesotans would be better off if ICE “unmasked all of these rioters, these people who are out there protecting criminals [and] committing crimes.”

Beyond patrolling Grindr, protesters have been demonstrating against — and in some cases “physically” interfering with — ICE raids following the shooting death of Renee Good.

A moment later, Jones said it was sick that lefty Minnesotans want to “want to go after the individual, not the job they’re doing or the policy that Congress passed.”

Fox News senior correspondent Alicia Acuna agreed, saying the protesters have their priorities backwards.

“They don’t come out and shame the violent criminals who have been arrested, who are in this country illegally and victimized so many people,” Acuna said. “They have no shame.”

Watch above.