WATCH: Kyrsten Sinema Confronted by Hecklers Claiming They’re ‘Having an Affair’ — Right After She Made a ‘Cougar’ Joke

(Paighten Harkins | The Salt Lake Tribune)

Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who famously changed parties from Democratic to Independent, capped off a really bad day Friday at a policy forum in Utah when two men heckled her for allegedly having affairs with them.

Sinema was taking part in a panel discussion on policy at the Grand America Hotel where she was the keynote speaker with Gov. Spencer Cox (R).

Reporter Paighten Harkins with The Salt Lake Tribune posted video of the event to YouTube showing a man standing and yelling, “Ladies and gentlemen, I have a confession to make: I am actually having an affair with Kyrsten Sinema.”

“It was kind of strange because she was just making a joke about being called a cougar,” Harkins said of Sinema, who attended Brigham Young University, home of the “cougars.” Cougar is also a term used for an older woman who dates younger men.

Harkins said audience members weren’t sure if the outburst was part of a skit or “planned bit,” as the man — still yelling — was escorted out of the room by Utah Highway Patrol troopers on Cox’s security team.

“After the first interruption, Sinema and Cox had started talking about policy and today’s strange political and economic moment. Sinema, a former Democrat turned independent, said the word she’d use to describe these times was ‘disruption’ — meaning the usual rules don’t apply anymore, and that can be a good or bad thing,” Harkins wrote.

“I promise I didn’t plan that,” Sinema joked about the first heckling incident..

Harkins continued on camera that, “Maybe three minutes later…another guy stood up and said he was also having an affair with Kyrsten Sinema, and he got pretty swiftly taken out of the room.”

Salt Lake City police responded to the hotel to remove the men from the property. Neither was arrested or cited.

Also Friday, salacious details emerged from a civil lawsuit against Sinema, alleging that she seduced her married bodyguard away from his family with private trips sex, and drugs.

Court documents showed Heather Ammel was seeking $25,000 in damages under an “alien of affection” law that’s still on the books in North Carolina, where she lived with husband Mark Ammel, who joined Sinema’s security detail in 2022.

Heather Ammel accused Sinema of willfully and wantonly interfering in their 14-year marriage, leading to divorce.

Read the court document here.