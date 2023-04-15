‘5000 Prosecutors After My Ass!’ Trump Rails Against Indictments and Probes In NRA Speech

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the indictments and investigations dogging him, telling an NRA crowd there are “5,000 prosecutors after my ass!”

In addition to the 34-count indictment in New York, Trump is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of his effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

Trump took to the stage at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday for his own NRA speech, and in a moment that was flagged by video influencer Aaron Rupar, began to run through some poll numbers — taking a detour into a rant against the “monsters” prosecuting him:

We’re leading by a lot in Iowa. The farmers can never vote for me. I got China to pay the farmers $28 billion for the damage that they caused. I said, you got to pay. And so you see some of these. I just thought you’d put them up. Remember the old days I used to always announce polls? Only if they were good, I wouldn’t announce them if they weren’t good, I had a bad one, I wouldn’t. But when they were good, I used to. I used to drive the opposition crazy. But we’re leading by now by a lot. Seven points. Nine points and a ten point but seven points in the last Rasmussen poll.

And I am the one that they don’t want to run against. That’s why they’re coming after me like this. If they wanted me to run, they’d say, “Oh, he is the most perfect human being we’ve ever seen.”

Instead, they put these monsters in there. They put these radical left, crazy people, and… No, if they want to, they’re the party of disinformation. Remember that. What they say, you can usually go the opposite. They say, “Oh yeah, we want to run against Trump.”

In the meantime, they got 5000 prosecutors after my ass!

“We want to run against him so bad we gonna run against him. That’s the guy we want. Trump, by the way, please take him out of politics. Please get him out as fast as you can.”

No, they’re the party of disinformation or misinformation. Nobody knows the difference, but they’re pretty close.