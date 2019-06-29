9/11 First Responder and Advocate Luis Alvarez Dies at 53

Luis Alvarez, a 9/11 first responder who joined others in coming to Congress mere weeks ago to fight to replenish the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, has died at 53.

Alvarez delivered moving and powerful testimony to Congress when the group of first responders, joined by Jon Stewart, were on Capitol Hill.

In his remarks (video above), Alvarez said, “I should not be here with you, but you made me come. You made me come because I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11, like me, are valued less than anyone else.”

He told the committee he was on his 68th round of chemo, and days after his testimony he ended up in hospice care.

But Alvarez continued speaking out and gave an interview from hospice care just last week to continue his advocacy.

A statement from his family asks people to “please remember his words, ‘Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

[image via Zach Gibson / Getty Images]

