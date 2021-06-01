A New ‘Sky Pool’ in London is Met With a Massive NOPE From Twitter

A BBC News report on a “sky pool” connecting two residential buildings sparked some discussion on Twitter Tuesday, with many giving it the hardest of passes.

The Embassy Gardens Sky Pool lets people swim 115 feet above the ground.

Swimmers enjoy warm weather in London at the Sky Pool which is believed to be the world’s first transparent pool built between two skyscrapers

https://t.co/mtRX8qvt0a pic.twitter.com/2skTGK9Jp7 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 1, 2021

And between people’s serious fear of heights and the ostentatiousness of the very idea, Twitter had a lot of thoughts:

Certain images can only bring one song to mind… https://t.co/5u4kHnXfkv pic.twitter.com/FVt4DSPLCn — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 1, 2021

have added this to the list of things ill never do. https://t.co/lCGdFfm9GC — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 1, 2021

Yeah, no — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 1, 2021

No, and I absolutely cannot stress this enough, thanks https://t.co/XcKlH277Sk — Niall Griffiths (@niallgriffiths) June 1, 2021

needles in my eyes > a 5pm Friday visit to Costco > this pool 😟 https://t.co/opnqaxW65w — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) June 1, 2021

This seems like it was built so some Marvel movie can destroy it. https://t.co/nkxxK0Tzs6 — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) June 1, 2021

The sky walk is equally as frightening as the pool. It’s a no for me https://t.co/TSoWjximvk — kendis (@kendisgibson) June 1, 2021

Absolutely not cheers and godbless https://t.co/jBxJWHTAuW — Carl Mullan (@CarlMullan) June 1, 2021

This is the notorious Embassy Gardens that has “poor doors” for less well-off residents – they’re not allowed in the pool or even in the main lobby https://t.co/NDTUxSMPzC https://t.co/j59iLNt6Vu — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) June 1, 2021

