A New ‘Sky Pool’ in London is Met With a Massive NOPE From Twitter

A BBC News report on a “sky pool” connecting two residential buildings sparked some discussion on Twitter Tuesday, with many giving it the hardest of passes.
The Embassy Gardens Sky Pool lets people swim 115 feet above the ground.
Swimmers enjoy warm weather in London at the Sky Pool which is believed to be the world’s first transparent pool built between two skyscrapers
https://t.co/mtRX8qvt0a pic.twitter.com/2skTGK9Jp7
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 1, 2021
And between people’s serious fear of heights and the ostentatiousness of the very idea, Twitter had a lot of thoughts:
Certain images can only bring one song to mind… https://t.co/5u4kHnXfkv pic.twitter.com/FVt4DSPLCn
— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 1, 2021
have added this to the list of things ill never do. https://t.co/lCGdFfm9GC
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 1, 2021
— Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) June 1, 2021
Yeah, no
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 1, 2021
No, and I absolutely cannot stress this enough, thanks https://t.co/XcKlH277Sk
— Niall Griffiths (@niallgriffiths) June 1, 2021
needles in my eyes > a 5pm Friday visit to Costco > this pool 😟 https://t.co/opnqaxW65w
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) June 1, 2021
This seems like it was built so some Marvel movie can destroy it. https://t.co/nkxxK0Tzs6
— Ben Pershing (@benpershing) June 1, 2021
The sky walk is equally as frightening as the pool. It’s a no for me https://t.co/TSoWjximvk
— kendis (@kendisgibson) June 1, 2021
Absolutely not cheers and godbless https://t.co/jBxJWHTAuW
— Carl Mullan (@CarlMullan) June 1, 2021
This is the notorious Embassy Gardens that has “poor doors” for less well-off residents – they’re not allowed in the pool or even in the main lobby https://t.co/NDTUxSMPzC https://t.co/j59iLNt6Vu
— Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) June 1, 2021
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]