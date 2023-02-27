WATCH: Biden Takes Shot at Fox News Over Blockbuster Defamation Filing — While Defending Poll Numbers

President Joe Biden took a hard shot at Fox News over the bombshell Dominion revelations when ABC News anchor David Muir asked about flagging polls despite positive economic indicators.

Damning comments made by Fox News hosts and executives in private in the aftermath of the election were revealed in a recent filing by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation and seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

The suit has prompted copious doomsaying by a spectrum of pundits including Mediaite Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin and famed First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams. On Monday afternoon, a new bombshell filing dropped that’s chock full of fresh revelations.

On Sunday’s edition of This Week, the final clips from an interview Muir conducted with Biden at the White House earlier Friday were played, including an exchange about the economy during which Biden referenced the first Dominion filing to suggest that media coverage os partially to blame for negative polls:

MUIR: I want to ask about the economy. You talk often about how the inflation – the rate of inflation has begun to slow. Unemployment now at its lowest level in 50 years. But you’ve also seen the polls. Our latest ABC News poll shows four in 10 Americans say they’re worse off than when you were elected. Only 16 percent said they were better off. So, why is that? Why aren’t Americans feeling this? BIDEN: Well, look, I think it goes well beyond the economy. Think about it. You make the – I mean you interview for the news. Can you think of anything you (ph) turn on the television and go, God, that makes me feel good? Almost anything? Everything is in the negative. We’re also finding out now that one of the outlets has decided that they even put things on they know to be false in order to increase their ratings. So, I think things are a little out of whack. And I don’t blame people for being down. You know, when you had a year, two years of the pandemic, kids out of school, the mental health problems in the country are seriously increased, especially among young people. Some things are, for example, even feeling down about unemployment. They’ve got better jobs, are making more money. Inflation is still higher than it should be, and, you know, everything from gasoline prices, to a war going on in Ukraine. I mean, so I can’t think of a time when there’s been a greater uncertainty, notwithstanding the fact we’re created 800,000 manufacturing jobs. BIDEN: We’re better off than virtually any other major nation in the world, economically. But it’s understandable why people are just down.

