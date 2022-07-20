The head of the Anti-Defamation League slammed Tucker Carlson and Fox News on Wednesday over Carlson’s full-fledged embrace of the great replacement theory on his highly-rated show Tuesday night.

“It’s getting more difficult to spot the difference between a Tucker Carlson monologue and white supremacist talking points. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at what they’re saying after last night,” wrote Jonathan Greenblatt, who also shared a tweet from Right Wing Watch noting an avowed white supremacist praising Carlson.

“This is dangerous and @FoxNews is responsible for platforming this bigot,” Greenblatt concluded.

Right Wing Watch shared a Telegram post from White nationalist Vincent James who the hate monitor noted “is thrilled that Tucker Carlson is using his program to spread their message to millions.”

In the Telegram message, James wrote, “I love that Tucker Carlson is basically summarizing our somewhat recent viral article about white replacement, while doing a segment almost identical to segments I’ve done for years.”

“Late or not, millions we couldn’t otherwise reach are instantly now seeing this information for the first time,” James boasted.

The ADL notes that James runs a YouTube channel that “promotes conspiracy theories, anti-Semitic beliefs and white supremacist mantras” and that those associated with him have “participated in rightwing and explicitly white supremacist rallies and demonstrations.”

Carlson won praise from James, who has advocated for “kidnapping the children away from gay people,” with his comments on Tuesday night, saying, “The great replacement? Yeah, it’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s their electoral strategy.”

“Sometime around 1965, our leaders stopped trying to make the United States a hospitable place for American citizens, their constituents, to have their own families… They just imported new people. That’s literally what happened,” Carlson added as part of a longer monologue.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to denounce Carslon, saying:

There is only one way to describe what Mr. Carlson is doing: he is stoking racial resentment among his viewers. It’s deranged! It’s dangerous! It’s racist!

The great replacement theory has been cited in the screeds of multiple mass shooters, including those in El Paso, Texas, Buffalo, New York and at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mediaite reached out to Fox News for comment on Greenblatt’s comments.

