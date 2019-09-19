In a House Judiciary Committee hearing, ostensibly about policy misconduct and the death of Eric Garner, conservative Rep. Matt Gaetz engaged in a fierce clash with MSNBC personality Rev. Al Sharpton, who was testifying as a witness.

Gaetz focused his entire line of questioning on a decades-old House resolution by former Republican Congressman — and current Morning Joe host — Joe Scarborough, that condemned controversial statements by Sharpton. But when Sharpton repeatedly denied or parried the questions, the Florida congressman grew increasingly frustrated.

“Have you ever referred to members of the Jewish face as ‘white interlopers’ or ‘diamond merchants?'” Gaetz pressed.

“No sir, I referred to one in Harlem, an individual, who I didn’t even know was Jewish, as an interloper and said I should never refer to his race,” Sharpton responded. “I said that I was against those that were using apartheid diamonds and when I did a funeral in Crown Heights in [19]91 because we were boycotting Oppenheimer and those that were selling diamonds from apartheid South Africa…”

“Thank you, Mr. Sharpton, I’m going to reclaim my time…” Gaetz interrupted.

“I’m trying to, may I finish my answer, sir?” Sharpton cut in, addressing Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, at which point the hearing went off the rails with all three talking.

“You asked a question, and I’m answering it,” Sharpton said, turning back to Gaetz.

“I got a few more,” Gaetz said.

“And I have a few more answers,” Sharpton responded.

“I can’t wait,” Gaetz shot back.

“Well apparently you do, because you don’t want me to answer, since you raised it let me finish…” Sharpton said, picking up where he left off.

“You don’t get to filibuster by talking over my questions!” Gaetz complained, in cross-talk over Sharpton.

“I’m not filibustering, I’m answering your question,” Sharpton interrupted back.

“Everyone will suspend,” Nadler cut in.

“The witness is obviously disrupting the committee,” Gaetz complained again, moments later.

“First of all, this has nothing to do with policing,” Sharpton pointed out, in response. “Since he wants to make the subject Joe Scarborough and I, then let me answer it. Last I know, Joe Scarborough nor I are members of the police department or have anything to do with executive force, but I’m loving to engage this if he lets me finish.

Watch the video above, via C-SPAN.

