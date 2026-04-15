MS NOW host Chris Hayes called out President Donald Trump for pardoning five men who were convicted or pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children.

The host began Wednesday’s edition of All In by discussing the president’s ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked in recent months, posting a stunning rant last week that accused the pope of being “WEAK on Crime.”

Shortly following the president’s attack on the pope, who has been outspoken in criticizing Trump’s rhetoric and policies, Trump posted a now-deleted image depicting himself as Jesus. Though the president later claimed the image “was me as a doctor,” he made another AI-generated post just days later, this time showing him and Jesus embracing.

“It is a little funny to imagine Donald Trump posting and tweeting about Jesus Christ himself, were he alive at the time. But that’s also an incredibly funny thing to say,” said Hayes, in reference to the president’s comments about the pope.

Hayes claimed that the president’s criticism of Pope Leo over his attitude towards crime was “ironic,” seeing as Trump had pardoned multiple convicted criminals. The host noted that yet another man who received clemency from the president had recently pled guilty to child sexual abuse.

“It’s also particularly ironic coming from this individual, this president this week, and here’s why,” said Hayes. “We just learned that yet another January 6 rioter who was pardoned by Donald Trump on his first day in office, in that blanket pardon, commutation that he offered, a guy named David Daniel, has pleaded guilty in a child sexual abuse case.”

Hayes put heavy emphasis on the words as he counted that “five child predators” had been pardoned.

“Now, by my count, that’s at least the fifth, count them, fifth guy pardoned by Trump, who went on to face conviction or a guilty plea in a case regarding the sexual abuse of children,” he said. “He has pardoned five child predators.”

After noting the Justice Department’s recent push to throw out the sedicious conspiracy convictions against members of radical groups, the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers, the host closed out his segment with a final question.

“You’re forced to ask the question as Donald Trump continues to lash out at the Vatican, who exactly is the one that’s weak on crime here?” he said.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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