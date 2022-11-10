Alex Jones Ordered to Pay ANOTHER $473M in Punitive Damages to Families of Sandy Hook Victims

A Connecticut judge has ordered controversial radio host Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million dollars in punitive damages for false allegations he made regarding the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Jone previously claimed the shooting, which resulted in 26 deaths, was a hoax, leading many victims’ families to file defamation lawsuits against him.

On Thursday, Connecticut Judge Barabara Bellis ordered Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems to pay the additional damages after finding Jones guilty of defamation back in 2021.

Back in October, a jury assigned to the Connecticut case ordered Jones to pay $965 million to the families of eight victims along with an FBI agent that responded to the school on the day of the shooting.

This verdict followed a similar lawsuit in Texas back in August that saw Jones ordered to pay $50 million to the family of one victim.

According to the AP, the punitive damages will help pay for attorney’s fees for victims’ families.

“The record clearly supports the plaintiffs’ argument that the defendants’ conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the ïnfowarriors,” the judge wrote in a 45-page ruling. The punitive damages include $150 million for violations of Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, which bans deceptive business practices and unfair competition, and about $323 million for the plaintiffs’ attorney fees and costs.

Jones has repeatedly called the trial unfair and was often reprimanded by both judges for not respecting court room procedure.

