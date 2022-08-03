During his defamation trial on Wednesday, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took a “sip” from a cup that was actually empty.

Jones was found liable last year by a jury that said he defamed families whose relatives died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. This week, a jury is hearing additional testimony before deciding how much to award the families.

As a lawyer for the plaintiffs questioned Jones on the stand, Jones reached for a paper cup nearby and tilted it slightly in his mouth as if to drink from it. He put down the cup and a microphone picked up the faint sound of the cup being placed on the stand and being slid a short distance. Based on the hollow sound, the cup was clearly empty.

And yet, the angle at which Jones tilted the cup in his mouth would indicate he could not have possibly finished the last of any liquid in the cup.

Exhibit A:

This image shows the farthest extent to which the cup is tilted upward. As you can see, the cup is at an acute angle, relative to Jones’ lower lip. But in order for him to finish any hypothetical liquid in the cup, he would need to raise the cup to create an obtuse angle vis-à-vis his lower lip, so as to create a downward slope for any remaining liquid to empty out of the cup.

Thus, the only logical conclusion is that Alex Jones picked up an empty cup, surely felt that the cup was empty or nearly empty, and yet he made a sipping motion anyway – and one that would be woefully insufficient to finish whatever tiny amount of hypothetical liquid would be in the cup.

The only remaining question is, why did he do that?

