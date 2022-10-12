BREAKING: Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly $1 Billion in Second Defamation Trial

A Connecticut jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million in damages to eight families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The verdict for each family is still being read. But the damages look to be astronomical. The jury ordered Jones to pay $229 million to the first three plaintiffs alone.

The decision marks a victory for the families of Sandy Hook victims who have been tormented for years by the Infowars host who repeatedly claimed the massacre was a government hoax and that those involved — including the 28 dead, 20 of them children — were “actors.”

Those conspiracy theories, which were aired for years on Infowars, led to harassment and threats against the surviving families of Sandy Hook victims, 20 of whom were children.

The decision comes after Jones was ordered by a Texas jury to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old boy murdered in the shooting.

Jones is facing three lawsuits from Sandy Hook families. There remains one more in Austin, Texas.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

