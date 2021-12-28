Alex Jones’ Wife Arrested After Allegedly Beating Him ‘Over 20 Times’ on Christmas Eve

The wife of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested late last week after she allegedly beat her husband.

Police took Erika Wulff Jones, 43, into custody on Friday night after she allegedly struck her husband over the head “over 20 times,” reported The Daily Beast, citing police documents. She was charged with misdemeanor charges of assault and resisting arrest. She was reportedly released on Sunday on a $6,000 bond.

“It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve,” Jones told The Associated Press. “I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.”

The Daily Beast, citing the Travis County arrest affidavit, reported that “during an initial 911 phone call with police, Jones told an emergency operator that his wife had struck him over the head multiple times and was ‘holding a polished club in her hand’ and attempting to ‘hit him with it.’”

Additionally, according to The Daily Beast:

When police arrived at the house, Jones further claimed Wulff Jones had struck him “several times,” while an officer observed the far-right radio host’s hair as “red” and “wet.” Jones later told police that “Erika had hit him with both closed fists and open hands on his head in front of their child,” the affidavit stated. According to Jones, Erika had accused him of “cheating on her,” leading to a violent altercation as the duo bathed their child. (Jones has three other children from a previous marriage.) Erika allegedly struck Jones “over 20 times,” including once over the head with a bottle, “possibly shampoo,” causing the contents to get on his face and “cause burning to his eyes,” the report continued. “[Jones] stated he tried to get away from her in the master bedroom, and she followed him with a stone ball trying to strike him.” It was at this point, police wrote, that Jones was “in fear for his life.” Police located a stone, weighing approximately five pounds, in the primary bedroom, “consistent” with the alleged weapon. Jones told police that she never hit him with the stone, but “threw it at his head, missing by inches.”

Erika Wulff Jones, according to the affidavit, denied making any threats and said there was no “assault.” An officer at the scene wrote in the affidavit that Erika Wulff Jones’s breath smelled like alcohol and that “she stated Alexander was angry from trying to visit family prior.” Alex Jones has one child in his current marriage and three others in his previous one.

As Erika Wulff Jones was being taken into custody, according to The Daily Beast, citing a second affidavit, she “was adamant about not going to jail and at one point broke free of handcuffs and began ‘swing[ing] her fists and kicking’ police officers called for backup, while ‘striking at least one.’”

