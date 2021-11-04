All 24 Women Senators Sign Letter to Biden Calling on Him to Protect the Rights of Afghan Women and Girls

All 24 female U.S. senators co-signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to help protect the rights of Afghan women and girls.

There’s been a lot of attention on the plight of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule in the past few months. Last month CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported from Kabul on how women “are being completely pushed out of public life.”

On Thursday, every single female senator backed a letter to the president reading, “We write to urge your administration to develop an interagency plan to preserve the political, economic, social, and basic human rights of Afghan women and girls.”

American disengagement from Afghanistan puts at risk hard-won gains for Afghan women and girls… Lacking a legitimate Afghan government and military forces to protect them, women and girls are now suffering the predations of a Taliban regime with a track record of brutalizing, isolating, and denying them life and liberty. Taliban leaders who promised that women would be treated well under the new government are not upholding those commitments.

They write women are victims of “targeted beatings and killings,” and are not allowed to leave the house “without a male guardian.”

These 24 senators want President Biden to continue pressing the Taliban. “Afghan women and girls need our action now.”

The bipartisan letter was co-signed by Senators Joni Ernst, Dianne Feinstein, Susan Collins, Jeanne Shaheen, Marsha Blackburn, Patty Murray, Shelly Moore Capito, Amy Klobuchar, Lisa Murkowski, Mazie Hirono, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Tammy Duckworth, Deb Fischer, Maggie Hassan, Cynthia Lummis, Kyrsten Sinema, Tina Smith, Tammy Baldwin, Jacky Rosen, Maria Cantwell, Debbie Stabenow, Catherine Cortez Masto, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Elizabeth Warren.

You can read it in full here.

