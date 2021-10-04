CNN’s Clarissa Ward Spotlights Hardships for Women ‘Completely Pushed Out of Public Life’ Under Newly Established Taliban Rule

Less than two months ago, chaos erupted in Afghanistan in the days leading up to the U.S. withdrawal, and the Taliban took over once again. CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward emphasized the drastic alterations that have been made to women’s rights under the primary stages of the new Taliban government on Anderson Cooper 360 Monday evening.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper dedicated a segment towards Ward’s exclusive report on the current status on women in Afghanistan — specifically looking at the the capital, Kabul — and what Afghan women face in their daily lives now.

Ward has extensively covered this serious subject in Afghanistan since conflict flared up, and has previously questioned Taliban leaders their motivations behind the violation of women’s rights.

In her Monday report, Ward acknowledged that “women are being completely pushed out of public life,” she said. “And we’re seeing that happen literally,” as female government officials and even secondary school students are being veered away from participating in normal activities.

“We’re seeing women try to deal with this in a number of ways,” she continued, highlighting that some have taken the the difficult route of attempting to protest the current status of women, while others “are trying to negotiate quietly behind the scenes with the Taliban, appeal to them.”

Ward solemnly added that “neither method is being effective at al” because “the Taliban don’t know how to deal with women.”

“Now they are savvy enough,” said Ward, “to understand that in 2021 it is a very bad look to be a country that says women cannot be educated.” She explained that the Taliban have since altered their rhetoric in order to appear far more accepting of women’s rights to the outside world.

“The response we’re seeing from women,” said Ward, “particularly brave women here in the city of Kabul, is essentially these extraordinary small acts of resistance and courage as they desperately try to hold on to their space in civic life.”

CNN then showed Wars’s report, which highlighted the many issues facing Afghan women, including violent crackdowns on protests and preventing secondary school education for female students. Ward spoke to numerous women who have been facing hardship and massive change under the new Taliban rule.

Following the report, Ward emphasized that the Taliban are “again and again trying to couch this in Islam,” as an excuse to avoid satisfying basic female rights within Afghanistan.

“But that just doesn’t make any sense,” continued Ward. “There is nothing in Islam that says that women can’t be educated. And even the Taliban seem to recognize that.”

“But they are unable to step up in this moment and be strong enough to be advocates for women’s rights,” concluded Ward.

“So it is a very frightening situation and a lot of women just waiting to see what will happen.”

