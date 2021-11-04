Doocy Was Right. Rodgers Does Wrong. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

MEDIA WINNER: Peter Doocy

President Joe Biden slammed Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Wednesday over asking about a Wall Street Journal report last week that the Biden administration is considering giving illegal immigrant families who were separated from their children around $450,000 per person.

“About the way, forward, Mr. President,” said Doocy, “as you were leaving for your overseas trip, there were reports that that were surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who were separated from their parents at the border up to $450,000 each, possibly a million dollars per family. Do you think that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?”

Responding, Biden, who returned to the United States on Tuesday night from a five-day trip to Europe, did not withhold punches.

“If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah,” said the president. “But it’s not true.”

Wrong.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which is part of the well-documented, high-level, multi-department negotiations taking place under Biden’s administration per Biden’s campaign promises, was outraged in response this morning saying Biden’s either out of the loop or breaking that promise.

“President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy,” the statement says.

Fox & Friends read the statement on air this morning, and Steve Doocy defended his son against the President’s false attack that no other media followed-up on at the briefing.

“So he can say it’s garbage, it’s not going to happen, but at the same time his own Department of Justice is negotiating with these families and the ACLU,” the elder Doocy said. “And apparently, Joe Biden doesn’t know what the Joe Biden administration is doing.”

“Somebody’s not dealing the president into his big decisions,” Brian Kilmeade added. “Who’s running this country?” Ainsley Earhardt asked.

It was a win for Peter Doocy. He asked a legit question, based on solid reporting about an actual thing that’s happening, caught the president flat-footed and provoking an angry reply, and was proved right by the facts and unlikely ACLU back-up. Hard to beat that.

MEDIA LOSER: Aaron Rodgers

Prior to the start of the NFL season, Aaron Rodgers responded to the question of “are you vaccinated” by saying “yea, I’m immunized.” Two months later, the quarterback has tested positive for Covid-19.

Although a number of NFL personnel have experienced breakthrough cases, Rodgers was quickly put in protocols reserved for unvaccinated players, thus giving the game away.

“The team has known that Rodgers is not vaccinated according to the letter of the NFL law. They have known this for a very long time,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee Wednesday.

Rodgers has been wearing a mask indoors and following NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, but has been taking “homeopathic, holistic” measures instead of the vaccine. The big question Rodgers will have to answer is why was dishonest about it publicly.

“The local media asked him and he said ‘immunized’ and everyone kind of went along,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Unvaccinated NFL players such as Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz and Lamar Jackson were disparaged for refusing the jab, which could explain why Rodgers chose to be crafty with his response.

“He comes across as a coward,” Stephen A. Smith said of Rodgers this morning on First Take. “If you’re not vaccinated – man up and say so! He didn’t want to get vaccinated, but in the same breath didn’t want to have to deal with the questions or potential fallouts of being an unvaccinated player.”

Last month, Rodgers blasted the current state of media, claiming “the rules of the game are you must acquiesce with the woke mob at all times.” But Rodgers added that he lives above the game, which could explain his decision to be deceitful about his vaccine status.

“You didn’t want to deal with it,” Smith said of Rodgers failing to admit he was unvaccinated. “You wanted the best of both worlds. What that brings into question is what else were you that way about?”

“Not only could you not be honest about that, with a smirk on your face you tried to deceive everybody and damn it, it worked,” Smith ranted. “He said ‘yea, I’m immunized. He gave the impression that he was vaccinated, and HE WAS LYING.”

And that’s correct. He was lying to the press and trying to have his cake and eat it too, a betrayal of others refusing the vaccine and of people trying to promote public health.

