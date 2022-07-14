Former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin took to Twitter to clarify her image in response to a story by The National Review calling out the now CNN political commentator for her changing public opinions.

The piece titled “What Happened to Alyssa Farah?” emphasizes the change in the former White House communications director’s rhetoric since leaving former President Donald Trump’s administration. According to the story, Farah Griffin has utilized her disapproval and anger over the events of January 6th to leverage her platform, generating a persona that is much different than when she was working in the White House.

When working for the Trump administration, Farah Griffin was an advocate for the former president and often praised him in the media. She once claimed that the former president, when sick with covid-19, did more than President Joe Biden “on an average day.”

Not only did she regularly praise the former president, but she also bought into some of the tactics to undermine confidence in the result of the 2020 election. On Twitter, she expressed concerns about potential voter fraud in May 2020:

If you care about the integrity & security of our elections, you should care about protecting against potential voter fraud https://t.co/ElPdOQLvTm — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) May 28, 2020

She defended Trump’s concerns asserting that mail-in voting raises fraudulent concerns.

Guys, no one is opposed to absentee voting – our great military often does it. @realDonaldTrump raised concerns about across the board mail-in voting w/out reason because of its potential for fraud. https://t.co/6OAlvgtx5W — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) May 27, 2020

Lately, Farah Griffin routinely torches Republican leaders and those involved in the Trump administration on cable news for not being stronger advocates against the events of the Capitol riot. She has called out former White House officials for citing executive privilege in order to refuse to comply with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee, calling their actions “appalling.” Farah Griffin has also ripped former senior advisors to Trump, Bill Stepien and Jason Miller, for using 2020 election lies and rhetoric for personal monetary gain.

According to The National Review, Farah Griffin commented on the article refusing to acknowledge their reporting that her political stance has changed:

I reject the premise that my fundamental views have changed. But I’m fiercely anti insurrection. I’m a conservative who believes in limited federal government and a robust national defense. I do, however, think that most people who have served in the highest levels of government, who hold the highest level security clearances, as I do, often become less dogmatic in their views as they learn more and are exposed to more.

Farah Griffin took to Twitter to combat the story and the assertion that her fundamental politics have changed since leaving the Trump administration.

The CNN political commentator wrote, “National Review has a piece out on me about how I’ve ‘changed.’ I didn’t read it but want to share this for those who don’t know.”

Personal thread 🧵: National Review has a piece out on me about how I’ve “changed.” I didn’t read it but want to share this for those who don’t know: I worked for VP Mike Pence for 2 years. I will always be grateful &honored to have served in that role. — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) July 14, 2022

Farah Griffin shared that when she arrived to the White House she “saw chaos,” adding “I could kick myself the rest of my life” for remaining in the administration.

“I haven’t stopped using my voice since to condemn his lies & unfitness for office,” said the former White House communications director. “I remain a conservative.”

Farah Griffin then added that while her political stance and conservative ideals have not changed, her perception of the world has been drastically altered.

“I hope I’ve evolved. I hope I do the rest my life,” wrote Farah Griffin, “I pride myself first & foremost in being an American.”

“The political labels will always be secondary to me.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com