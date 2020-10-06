White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah claimed President Donald Trump has “done more while sick with the coronavirus” than 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden does “on an average day.”

On Fox News, Tuesday, Farah defended Trump’s controversial Monday White House balcony appearance after he returned from Walter Reed Medical Center.

“In times like this, in these moments in our country, it’s highly important that the commander-in-chief express confidence to our domestic population,” she said. “But it’s also very important to our allies and adversaries who are watching closely to see is he projecting an image of strength, and that is exactly what he did last night.”

“The world and American people needed to see their president strong and leading,” Farah declared.

After Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed Biden “has all but said it’s the president’s own fault he’s sick” with Covid-19, Farah responded, “I think it’s ridiculous. This president’s actually been leading.”

“Joe Biden talks a lot about what he would do, and everything he mentions this president’s already done. Surging PPE, surging therapeutics, racing to get a safe and effective vaccine to market, making sure we have adequate ventilators and rebuild our national stockpile,” Farah argued. “But I’d also mention this. This president has done more while sick with the coronavirus than Joe Biden does on an average day.”

“The American people want a fighter, they want a tough leader. That’s what they have in President Trump,” she added.

Watch above via Fox News.

