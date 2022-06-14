Alyssa Farah Rips Stepien and Miller Profiting Off Trump’s Big Lie While She Gets Death Threats ‘To This Day’ For Speaking Out

The View guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin ripped former senior Trump advisers Bill Stepien and Jason Miller for “profiting” from the Big Lie, while she still gets death threats “to this day” for speaking out against it.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts talked about the impact of the January 6 hearings, which have included testimony from Trump allies like Miller, Stepien, and former Attorney General Bill Barr showing that they knew Trump lost and told him so.

Griffin praised the committee for “dismantling” former President Donald Trump‘s election lies and slammed her former colleagues for “profiting” from something that their testimony shows they know isn’t true:

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: And what is so important about this… The target audience of these hearings is not ultra-MAGA. It’s not the people who are going to be with him no matter what he does. It’s many sane Republicans who are just hard-working people who bought into the lies he was telling them. And I think the committee yesterday was so damning, they went through, systematically, and dismantled the big lie, the court cases where it was knocked down. But what I think was the most powerful was on camera, under oath. Senior Trump officials admitting that he lost and that they told him he lost. But I’ve got to say this. For those of you who don’t know my background, I resigned in December after the election was called for Biden. I was the first senior White House official to congratulate Joe Biden and his incoming administration. And then I was the first person to speak out and condemn January 6th. And because of that, I got death threats. I got targeted harassment. I still get them to this day. But Bill Stepien and Jason Miller — who admitted that Trump lost — still are profiting off of pushing the Big Lie. So I see this extreme cowardice… JOY BEHAR: After this Jason Miller may be in your position.

Watch above via ABC.

